Tottenham are the only team who are strong enough in the Premier League to get the better of leaders Chelsea, according to Ray Wilkins.

Spurs powered their way past Chelsea with a deserved 2-0 victory the last time the two teams met at White Hart Lane in January, with Dele Alli scoring both goals.

The north London club are nine points behind the Blues and have already played both league fixtures against Antonio Conte's side for the season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Wilkins praised Conte's impact at Stamford Bridge and said he could not see Chelsea slipping up between now and the end of the season as they have a relatively easier run of fixtures compared to their title rivals.

"I thought we were going to struggle, I thought we were going to have a really tough season," the former Blues midfielder said.

"But all of a sudden [Conte] changes it at half-time [when 3-0 down to Arsenal in September] to a [back] three and all of a sudden they go on this unbelievable winning streak.

"And I think the only team in the Premier League, who they don't play again, that can beat Chelsea is Tottenham.

"They bullied us, they beat us up at White Hart Lane and deservedly smashed us, I've got to say, and I think they are the only team that can beat Chelsea from here on in."

Wilkins believes that Chelsea's improved fitness and work ethic under Conte has made them the team to beat in the Premier League this season.

"The one thing I've noticed about Chelsea, in watching them all season, is the fitness levels they are playing at. They are the fittest team in the Premier League," he said.

"I watched [Manchester] City absolutely annihilate Swansea in the first half. They couldn't keep up that level of fitness for the whole game. Chelsea can."