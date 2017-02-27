Tottenham attacker Dele Alli has warned that Mauricio Pochettino 'can switch' and says it is wise not to get on the 'wrong side' of the Spurs boss. The 20-year-old insists there is no room for complacency under the Argentine but is grateful for the opportunities he has been afforded and thinks 'everyone wants to work for him'.

Pochettino recently came to the defence of Alli after the former MK Dons star received widespread criticism for his horror tackle during his side's Europa League clash against Gent, and he repaid the faith shown in him by scoring in Spurs' 4-0 demolition of Stoke City on Sunday (26 February).

Alli was full of compliments for the former Espanyol boss, who treated him and Eric Dier to videos of him in his heyday for the Catalan outfit.

"He can switch," the Tottenham talisman told FourFourTwo. "You don't want to get on the wrong side of him. He's showed me and Eric [Dier] clips of him when he was playing at Espanyol: some were of him scoring goals, some others were of him clattering people. I owe him a lot of thanks for the way he's helped me to settle in, and for the opportunities he's given me. Everyone trusts him and wants to work for him.

Alli's goal against Stoke was his 14th of the season for Tottenham. He has already surpassed his goal tally from last season but knows he cannot rest on his laurels at White Hart Lane as Pochettino wants his players to 'give 100% all of the time'. Tottenham will have to be at full pelt on Sunday when they host in-form Everton, who are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this year.

"You can't get complacent," Alli added. "Sometimes you take your foot off the pedal a little bit, but he is always there to make sure you know that everyone is fighting for a place, and that it's just as easy to come out of the team as it is to get into it. He wants you to give 100% all of the time. He wants the intensity that you see us playing with in matches all of the time."