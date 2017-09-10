Maurico Pochettino is hopeful Moussa Sissoko's calf problem isn't serious ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League opener against Borussia Dortmund.

The much-maligned Sissoko provided perhaps his best performance in a Tottenham shirt on Saturday (9 September) as Spurs thrashed Everton at Goodison Park. The France international was unable to finish the game, however, receiving treatment on the pitch before being taken after 78 minutes to be replaced by Harry Winks.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Pochettino suggested Sissoko's issue was cramp and not anything serious, also praising the former Newcastle United midfielder's performance.

"He was good today," Pochettino said. It was a very solid performance, but it is true he finished with some problems. He suffered in his calf. I think it was cramp."

Sissoko was deployed in an advanced in midfield position with Eric Dier, stepping in the for injured Victor Wanyama, providing an effective shield in front of the Spurs defence on Merseyside on Saturday.

Wanyama is expected to miss the visit of Dortmund to Wembley on Wednesday with a knee injury expected to rule him out for two weeks.

The 26-year-old picked up the knock in training ahead of Tottenham's clash with Burnley at Wembley prior to the international break, missing out that afternoon as Sean Dyche's side salvaged a point from the penalty spot.

The former Southampton midfielder was absent from Kenya's subsequent friendly match with Spurs confirming last Friday he remains sidelined.

Serge Aurier meanwhile could make his debut against the Bundesliga giants. The deadline day arrival from Paris Saint-Germain was named on the bench against Everton but did not come on with Kieran Trippier completing the match.

Danny Rose and Erik Lamela also remain sidelined. Spurs are still to put a timeframe on a return for Rose, who has not played since January having also undergone knee surgery in the summer. Lamela, who has not played since October last year, is now in "an advanced stage of his rehabilitation," according to his manager and is expected to return to full training next month.