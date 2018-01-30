Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed reports linking Fernando Llorente with a move to Chelsea, insisting the Spaniard is "our player" and in his plans for the second half of the campaign.

Llorente rejected the Premier League champions in favour of a move to Spurs in the summer transfer window but has not made a tremendous impact under the tutelage of Pochettino, scoring just twice in 23 appearances, with the bulk of those coming from the substitutes' bench.

Chelsea, who have been desperately scouring the market for an adequate target man to act as a Plan B for Alvaro Morata, have reignited their interest in Llorente after failing to prise Edin Dzeko away from Roma, though Arsenal's Olivier Giroud is still in their sights with less than two days of the transfer window remaining.

Antonio Conte has been hoping to clinch a deal for Llorente for the last 12 months, but Pochettino, who has not been overly busy in the market this month, was keen to play down speculation linking the former Juventus hitman with a move to west London and was keen to stress that he is still in his plans as he prepares for the visit of Manchester United on Wednesday (31 January).

"That is another rumour," Pochettino said in his press conference, per Football.London. "Fernando is our player. I don't know nothing about that. I cannot speak about rumours. He played the last game against Newport. He's one player in the squad, like different players. He's in our plans."

There were some suggestions that the exit of Llorente would see the return of Vincent Janssen to north London. The Holland international was shipped to Fenerbahce on loan due to the arrival of Llorente, and Pochettino believes he will remain in Turkey until the end of the season.

"When is he coming back? No, he's not coming back. He's injured. Maybe you know better than me? But I don't see him since the summer, I haven't met him again. I don't know," Pochettino said.

Pochettino's attention was then turned to prospective incomings and was inevitably asked about the imminent arrival of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lucas Moura, who is closing on a £25m move to the capital.

The Brazilian was spotted in London on Tuesday [30 January] but Pochettino did not wish to go into any further detail about Tottenham's sole acquisition, stating that Spurs will make an announcement when there is something to announce.

"Yes, I saw him [Lucas on television] but there is not too much to say," Pochettino said. The club is going to communicate when something happens."

Asked if Tottenham will conduct further business before Wednesday [31 January] night, Pochettino said: "Not too much. Maybe something happens. I cannot confirm nothing. But you need to wait."