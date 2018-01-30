Tottenham Hotspur are close to completing their first January deal after agreeing a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of Lucas Moura.

The Brazilian attacker is said to have been in talks with the English Premier League side in recent days over a move and has also visited the north London club's Hotspur Way training ground in Enfield.

Moura has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United during the January transfer window, but is said to prefer a move to Tottenham after holding talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy.

According to BBC Sport, the two clubs have reached an agreement which will see Spurs pay a fee of around £25m to bring the Brazil international to the English top-flight. The move is subject to Moura completing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Pochettino recently revealed that Spurs will be active in the final days of the ongoing transfer window and will look to sign quality players that can improve his squad. Moura is top of their priority list as the Argentine coach looks to add more attackers in his squad.

The winger was deemed surplus to requirements by PSG manager Unai Emery and was granted permission to find a new club. Moura also admitted that he was unhappy at the lack of playing time being afforded to him.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Parc des Princes outfit for a reported fee of around £33.5m from Sao Paulo in 2013, has struggled for game time this season following the arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer. He is also behind Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria in the pecking order, which has prompted him to look for other opportunities.

Arsenal were said to have been keeping tabs on the availability of Moura too, but according to Sky Sports, the Brazilian forward has arrived in London to finalise his move to Pochettino's side before the 23:00 GMT deadline on Wednesday, 31 January.