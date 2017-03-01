Tottenham defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen look set to be available to face Everton on Sunday (5 March) afternoon despite picking up injuries in their side's 4-0 win over Stoke City last weekend.

The Belgian central defenders had to be substituted against the Potters after suffering groin and ankle knocks respectively, but The Telegraph claims Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning to include the impressive duo in his squad for the visit of Ronald Koeman's side, who are in fine fettle heading into the clash at White Hart Lane.

Pochettino had no need to gamble with the pair's fitness against Stoke with his side 4-0 up at half-time and is confident the pair will be fit and raring to go up against in-form compatriot Romelu Lukaku, who along with Tottenham talisman Harry Kane and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez is the Premier League's top scorer with 17 goals in 25 appearances.

Alderweireld was seen as the bigger worry heading into the clash with Everton as his injury initially looked like a serious one, but barring any setbacks the 27-year-old will line up alongside his partner in crime Vertonghen, who has only just returned from a spell on the sidelines.

Tottenham are the only team in the Premier League with an unbeaten home record this season but Everton will certainly prove to be tricky opposition. Koeman's men have not lost in the Premier League since December and have kept six clean sheets in their last nine games in England's top-flight. The former Southampton boss also won on his last visit to White Hart Lane with the Saints in April last year.

Everton are also mean at the back and in Lukaku they have a prolific striker who has netted 11 goals in his last 13 games. Alderweireld and Vertonghen are well-equipped to deal with the Toffees' powerhouse given that they are all teammates for the Belgian national team, and Spurs will be comforted by the fact that they have only conceded once in the Premier League since the 3rd of December.