Former Manchester United and Everton utility man Phil Neville thinks Tottenham forward Harry Kane would be an "ideal signing" for Jose Mourinho's side but does not think the Red Devils will be able to tempt the 23-year-old away from north London.

Kane has enjoyed another phenomenal season under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino, scooping the Golden Boot in style with seven goals in his past two games to take his league tally to 29 for the campaign.

His wondrous exploits at White Hart Lane have predictably drawn interest from a host of clubs, and Neville thinks the Tottenham forward is a better option for United than Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been slapped with a £100m ($130m)price tag by Blues chiefs.

Lukaku managed to score 25 goals for Everton as they banished the memories of Roberto Martinez and secured Europa League qualification under the guidance of Ronald Koeman, who is set to spend heavily this summer.

But Neville, who captained Everton for a number of years, questioned the Belgium international's ability to influence big matches and urged his former club to try and recruit Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, with Tottenham highly unlikely even to entertain the idea of selling Kane.

Lukaku is NOT a big-game player...#MUFC should concentrate on signing Bale or Griezmann instead, talkSPORT toldhttps://t.co/HiGKnbz9LZ pic.twitter.com/108Gj7I5dS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 22, 2017

"I'm not so sure [Lukaku would fit in at Manchester United]," Neville told talkSPORT. "I would prefer United to go out and get Gareth Bale or Antoine Griezmann, I really would. I have watched Lukaku and I am a big fan, but I see him in the big games and I don't see a player that grabs and wins a big game on his own.

"I still think there are question marks against Lukaku. Jose sold him and he didn't play that much at Chelsea, so he knows him well. I think the ideal signing would be Harry Kane – but I don't think Manchester United will get him. But [Antoine] Griezmann and [Gareth] Bale, I think these are the players that can take Manchester United closer to winning the Premier League."

Like everybody affiliated with Tottenham Kane enjoyed another season full of progress and encouraging signs, but his campaign with the Lilywhites isn't over just yet. He and the rest of his Spurs cohorts are set to jet off for a five-day tour of Hong Kong, during which they will face Kitchee SC at Hong Kong Stadium on Friday (26 May).