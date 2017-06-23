Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly launched an opening bid for Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter – with the Bundesliga club ready to sell.

Spurs have been linked with a string of centre-halves so far this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino seemingly keen to add another option to his ranks. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireled finished the 2016-17 campaign firmly as the manager's first-choice pairing, but reports suggest Southampton's move for Kevin Wimmer could open up a spot in the Argentine's squad.

Spurs had been heavily linked with a move for 24-year-old Harry Maguire, who excelled at Hull City last despite the Tigers' relegation to the Championship. But it was former champions Leicester City who secured his signature, with Maguire revealing he had turned down offers from other clubs before signing a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham have, however, been keeping a close eye on Ginter. As reported by the Evening Standard in June, the north London side sent scouts to watch over his performance for Germany against Denmark in an international friendly.

That interest has now grown into something more concrete, with Bild reporting Dortmund have now received two offers for the 23-year-old – one from north London and the other from domestic rivals Hoffenheim.

Ginter's original preference was to remain in Germany, but the former Freiburg defender is now understood to be open to the idea of playing in England.

Spurs could face competition from cross-city rivals Arsenal, however. The Sun claims Arsene Wenger is keen to bring in a versatile defensive option who can fill in across his backline. Having featured at centre-half and full-back for Dortmund, Ginter would appear to fit the bill.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, whose future at the club is in doubt following the signing of Sweden international Victor Lindelof. The north London side have also been credited with interest in Swansea City's Alfie Mawson, although Swans chairman Huw Jenkins recently insisted there has been no formal offers received yet.