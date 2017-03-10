Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that defender Ben Davies has signed a new deal that will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2021.

A statement on Tottenham's official website read, "We are delighted to announce that Ben Davies has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2021."

The 23-year-old moved to the north London club from Swansea City in 2014 and has made 78 appearances for Tottenham. He has seven Premier League starts to his name this season as he is the second choice left-back at the club, behind Danny Rose.

Despite the lack of playing time at Tottenham, the Wales international has extended his stay with his current employers. He is fighting with Rose for a place in the starting lineup, with Mauricio Pochettino preferring the England international ahead of him.

Davies admitted that he was aware of the challenges ahead even before he made a switch to London. "It's a fantastic Club to be a part of at the moment and the way we're working on the training pitch and the way we're playing the games you can only see it getting better," Davies told Tottenham's official website.

"I always wanted to play football and to play for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and even the world is an unbelievable achievement. This new contract means I'll be here even longer, which is great."

When asked if he was aware of the fight for a place in the starting XI at Tottenham, Davies said: "Yes, of course. When you join a big club it's never going to be easy and no position on the field is just going to have one player."

"That's the way football is going now, every team has big squads and when you get an opportunity, you have to be ready to come in and show what you can do. I think I've improved as a player, I think Danny has as well and we just keep pushing each other every day."