Everton and Tottenham are poised to battle it out for the signature of Fulham wunderkind Ryan Sessegnon. The 16-year-old left-back has been a revelation for Slavisa Jokanovic's men this season and has delivered some outstanding performances for the Championship outfit as they attempt to make the play-offs.

Everton's director of football Steve Walsh attended Fulham's 3-1 victory over Preston North End on the weekend, according to The Mirror, and watched Sessegnon put in another impressive performance at Craven Cottage.

The Everton hierarchy are keen on luring some of the best young British talent to Goodison Park this summer, but they will face competition for Sessegnon, who has recently taken his GCSEs, from Tottenham. The Daily Mail claims that Mauricio Pochettino's men are confident of beating the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of the starlet, who was recently branded 'amazing' by his Fulham teammate Tom Cairney.

"His mentality is ridiculous. It does not make sense," Cairney said. "Earlier in the season at Leeds I thought, 'I don't know how he is handling it all!' His game understanding for his age is something I have never seen before. Fulham have got a huge prospect on their hands."

Sessegnon has not yet signed a professional contract with Fulham and will not be able to do so until he turns 17 in May. The Cottagers have told their young prodigy that he can make his own mind up about his future but would unsurprisingly like him to stay in west London and can promise him regular first-team football, something that may not be on offer at Everton or Tottenham.

In Danny Rose, Tottenham have arguably the best left-back in the Premier League, while Ben Davies is a more than able deputy in reserve and is close to signing a new deal at White Hart Lane.

Everton have the excellent Leighton Baines currently occupying Sessegnon's position, but the 32-year-old has little competition for his place on Merseyside and could hypothetically act as a mentor for the coveted teenager, who has made 21 appearances for Fulham this season.