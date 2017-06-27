Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing promising Tenerife goalkeeper Carlos Abad as a replacement for Pau Lopez. The 21-year-old custodian has spent the last two seasons on loan at Real Madrid's second team, but Marca claim that Los Blancos have decided against activating a €3m (£2.6m, $3.4m) clause to acquire his services on a permanent basis.

Abad joined Real Madrid Castilla in the summer of 2015 after garnering a big reputation at Tenerife. Los Blancos signed him on an initial two-year loan deal which included an option to make his stay permanent.

The towering 'keeper has since been tipped for a future with the Real Madrid first team, having established himself as Castilla's first-choice option ahead of Luca Zidane and Alexandro Marco Craninx during his two seasons at the Bernabeu.

However, Marca reports that Los Blancos have finally decided not to exercise their purchase option and the 'keeper will now return to Tenerife.

The Spanish publication suggests that Abad's future could lie away from the Canary Islands, with the player having attracted the attention of a number of clubs around Europe.

Marca claims that Mauricio Pochettino could consider making a move to lure the Tenerife 'keeper to Tottenham amid complications in their attempts to sign Pau on a permanent basis.

Pochettino already has Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm, but it is understood that the Argentinian boss is after a young 'keeper to succeed 30-year-old Lloris as the long-term number one at Tottenham.

Spurs loaned Pau from Espanyol last summer but have refused to active a €7m option to make the move permanent. Tottenham have instead tried to reduce that fee, but saw a €2m offer rejected. Negotiations are currently stalled.

Marca claims that Pochettino has identified Abad as an alternative to Pau, but Spurs could face competition to secure his services with one club from La Liga and another from Serie A also monitoring the situation.