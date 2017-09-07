Victor Wanyama will miss Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash against Everton on Saturday [9 September] with a knee injury that could rule him out for a number of weeks.

Wanyama, 26, picked up the knock in training ahead of Tottenham's clash with Burnley at Wembley prior to the international break, missing out that afternoon as Sean Dyche's side salvaged a point from the penalty spot.

The former Southampton midfielder missed Kenya's subsequent friendly match but had been expected to be back in contention for the trip to Goodison Park. Spurs have now confirmed the player is firmly on the injury list.

He joins a roster of non-starters that also includes Danny Rose and Erik Lamela. Rose has not played for the club since the end of January when he suffered a knee ligament injury in a goalless draw against Sunderland that required him to see a specialist and undergo surgery during the summer with still no time frame in place for his return.

Lamela's last appearance for the club meanwhile dates back to October last year. The Argentina international also underwent hip surgery during the off-season but according to the Spurs boss, the former Roma forward is now in "an advanced stage of his rehabilitation."

Kieran Trippier meanwhile withdrew from the England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia during the international break after picking up a knock in training. The former Burnley defender has however recovered with Pochettino confirming he will be available on Saturday.

Trippier's fitness means Serge Aurier is unlikely to start his first game for the club after playing the full 90 minutes in two qualifiers for Ivory Coast.

Pochettino said of his new signing: "We need to assess him because he will arrive this afternoon, in a few hours and see how he is, because he played Tuesday and travelled today to France, Paris, and now he's travelled from France to London. We need to see how he is. But you can imagine for him it will be very tough to play. For this afternoon, tomorrow to prepare for the game, it will be tough for him. Maybe will be in contention, maybe, we'll see. We need to assess him today and tomorrow."

Georges-Kévin Nkoudou will be another absentee on Saturday having failed to recover from a foot injury he picked up during pre-season.