Tottenham Hotspur remain without Victor Wanyama for Saturday's (16 September) Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Wanyama, 26, picked up the knock in training ahead of Tottenham's clash with Burnley at Wembley prior to the international break, missing out that afternoon with a knock that also ruled him out of last weekend's 3-0 thrashing of Everton.

Spurs revealed last week the Kenyan international has a knee injury with Friday's team update confirming the knock has ruled him out of the visit of Paul Clement's side.

Georges-Kévin Nkoudou, however, is back in first-teaming training and could present Mauricio Pochettino with another option in attack. After a bright pre-season campaign, the former Marseille starlet suffered a foot injury just before the new season started which has ruled him out of the opening five games of the season but the France Under-21 international is once again available for selection.

Danny Rose and Erik Lamela, meanwhile, remain absent. Spurs are hoping that have Rose back in first-team training within a couple of weeks having been ruled out since January with a knee injury while Lamela is "an advanced stage of his rehabilitation" according to his manager with a return expected next month.

Tottenham host Swansea three days on from their 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League group stage opener; a result that saw them finally banish their Wembley hoodoo with Harry Kane scoring twice for his side.

The south Wales club travel to the capital off the back of a home defeat to Newcastle United last weekend with Renato Sanches making his debut for the club following his arrival on loan from Bayern Munich.

Despite his disappointing performance in that 1-0 defeat, the Portugal international is in contention to start again against Spurs, according to his manager. Wilfried Bony meanwhile is expected to make the journey but will start on the bench will Swansea still working to get the Ivorian up to speed having had no pre-season campaign.