Tottenham are exploring the possibility of signing Andrea Ranocchia as they seek cover for Jan Vertonghen. The Inter Milan defender is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs and could be allowed to leave on loan this month.

Mauricio Pochettino is considering bringing in defensive cover this month after first-choice central defender Vertonghen damaged his ankle during Spurs' win over West Bromwich Albion on 14 January. Toby Alderweireld also limped off with a hamstring problem during his side's enthralling draw with Manchester City on Saturday (21 January) but his injury is not believed to be serious.

West Ham United and Hull City are also believed to be interested in the 28-year-old, while Calciomercato claims the Italian's agent travelled to London last week for talks with the Premier League outfits. Ranocchia has fallen out of favour at the San Siro and Inter are looking to sell the former Genoa star, who has made just five starts in Serie A this season.

The Nerazzurri are looking to rid themselves of the Italy international for good and will only let him leave on loan if there is an agreement for around £5m in the summer. West Ham's interest in the towering centre-back has cooled after they completed the signing of Jose Fonte from Southampton for £8m last week, while Ranocchia was reportedly not interested in joining Hull, who are currently fighting for Premier League survival.

Ranocchia joined Inter from Genoa in 2010 and has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the former European Cup winners, but the arrivals of Miranda and Jeison Murillo in recent seasons have pushed the former Bari loanee closer to the exit door. The former Perugia youth graduate spent the second half of last season on loan at Sampdoria, who decided against making his stay at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris permanent.