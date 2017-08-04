Tottenham Hotspur midfield prodigy Joshua Onomah has joined Championship outfit Aston Villa on a season-long loan and committed his future to the north Londoners in the process by signing a new long-term contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Onomah, 20, has been in and around the cusp of the Spurs first team for a couple of seasons but will now supposedly receive regular game-time under Steve Bruce at Villa Park, where promotion back to the Premier League is very much the aim ahead of the coming campaign.

England youth international Onomah featured 10 times for Tottenham last season but made just five substitute appearances in the Premier League as he fell behind fellow academy graduate Harry Winks in the pecking order.

Despite failing to fully kick on from his first campaign in the Tottenham first team, Pochettino and co still see value and potential in Onomah and tied him down to a new four-year contract before bidding him a temporary farewell.

Despite the deal to take him to the Midlands only being confirmed on Friday (4 August), Onomah is available for Villa's season opener against newly-relegated Hull City on Saturday, after undergoing his first training session with his new teammates.

The Enfield-born midfielder may have designs on breaking into Pochettino's starting line-up in the future but is now solely focusing on helping Aston Villa earn promotion back to England's top-flight.

"I can't wait to get started," Onomah told Aston Villa's official website. "This is a huge football club and I want to really make my mark here and prove to be a player the manager can rely on. I know that promotion is the aim and I am here to help us achieve that."

Onomah is now the 12th player to leave Tottenham this summer. Kyle Walker, Clinton N'Jie, Nabil Bentaleb and Federico Fazio have also left for pastures new during the current transfer window, with Spurs yet to see any fresh faces arrive in the capital. Pau Lopez has meanwhile returned to Espanyol after failing to win a permanent deal following his loan spell.

Elsewhere, Charlie Owens has moved to Queens Park Rangers, Luke McGee has joined Portsmouth while five other players have been released on free transfers. Connor Ogilvie and Tom Glover have meanwhile been loaned to Gillingham and Central Coast Mariners respectively.

On the other hand, Aston Villa have been rather active in the transfer market this summer and have pilfered a number of players from Premier League sides. Along with Onomah, John Terry, Glenn Whelan and Sam Johnstone have all arrived at Villa Park, with Bruce eager to add more top-flight experience to his ranks as he aims for the fifth promotion of his managerial career.