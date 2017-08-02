Tottenham Hotspur will have to match Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim's £13m ($17m) valuation if they want to sign defender Jeremy Toljan this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a replacement for Kyle Walker, who joined Manchester City earlier in the summer, and has identified the Germany Under-21 international as a potential candidate to challenge current first choice Kieran Trippier.

Spurs are the only side in the English top-flight yet to make a signing this summer, but the Argentine manager has confirmed that the club are working hard on making additions and is confident that they will add to the squad before the end of the transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Hoffenheim are ready to allow Toljan to leave this summer and value him at £13m, which is around £4m lesser than they sold Niklas Sule to Bayern Munich earlier in the summer.

The 22-year-old, who has just one year left on his current deal, made 20 appearances in the Bundesliga last season and is adept at playing on both flanks, which is another factor attracting the interest of Tottenham. Toljan was also named in the European U21 championships team of the tournament after starring for winners Germany.

The report claims that the White Hart Lane outfit are yet to make an official approach for the defender, who has also attracted interest from clubs in Spain and Italy. Spurs were initially preparing a move for Porto's Ricardo Pereira, but the Portuguese club's £22m valuation has forced them to look at other options.

Hoffenheim were recently at Pride Park to play a friendly against Championship side Derby County at Pride Park, which the latter won 2-1. Toljan was omitted from the squad that travelled for the game leading to questions about his long-term future at the club.

The Bundesliga club's manager Julian Nagelsmann has denied talks that the defender was omitted from the squad due to his impending departure and made it clear that he will be direct with a player he does not want in his squad.

"No. There is no signal when I don't take players [for certain games]," Nagelsmann explained when asked about Toljan's omission being a signal about his potential departure, as quoted by German publication Bild.

"If I want a player to leave I tell him it to his face and not act like a little boy by not selecting him. That would be a sign of weakness in my leadership for me and I don't believe in it," he added.