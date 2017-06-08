Trafalgar Square in central London was evacuated by heavily armed police today (8 June) after they found a "suspicious package".

The evacuation comes just five days after terrorists killed nine and injured 48 at London Bridge and as millions of Britons head to the polls to cast their vote in the General Election.

Cordons around the popular tourist hotspot prevented people from entering the area while officers inspected the scene.

The suspicious package was declared safe shortly after 3.30pm.

The Metropolitan Police have said that the package, which was found on Duncannon Street at 2.40pm – a passageway between Charing Cross Station and Trafalgar Square – was not being treated as "terrorist related" and that the cordons would be lifted shortly after 3.40pm.

Charing Cross, which was closed as a precaution, was reopened shortly after police evacuated everyone.

Police said that no members of the public had been injured.

Police called to reports of a suspicious item in Charing Cross. Not being treated as terrorist related at this time. No injuries — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 8, 2017

The incident in Charing Cross has now been stood down. Cordons will be lifted shortly — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 8, 2017