Faryal Makhdoom has tickled followers by cropping husband Amir Khan out of her latest Instagram snap.

The 26-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur was more concerned with her outfit in the social media post, which showed her sporting a chic black fur coat with a Chanel bag and pink Manolo Blahnik satin heels.

The pregnant star successfully disguised her bump in the super stylish ensemble, which she finished off with a glossy straight hairstyle and neutral makeup.

She captioned the photo: "Furry winters ❄️ #londontown", which saw her husband of four years half cropped out.

Amused followers commented on the editing jibe, with one person writing: "Thats a rude crop of a husband".

Another said: "Wen she crops out Amir like SAVAGE LEVEL 101".

Others focused on how great Makhdoom looks, with someone else stating: "Absolutely stunning even when pregnant! ".

A fourth follower commented: "Khan's queen..".

There doesn't appear to be any further trouble in the couple's somewhat tumultuous relationship, with the pair looking happier than ever on yesterday's (2 January) Loose Women.

Khan and Makhdoom – who already have daughter Lamaisah from their relationship – went through a very public marriage breakdown in 2017, with the British boxer announcing that he was divorcing his pregnant wife in August.

The pair spoke about their temporary split and how it was mainly down to a "lack of communication".

When panellist Jane Moore asked if they'd like to put their "tricky" 2017 behind them, 31-year-old Khan responded: "You want to change things at times, the way it went public wasn't nice... anger sometimes takes over.

"That happened in 2017. Hopefully going into 2018 we've both put that behind us, we've got a lovely baby coming this year, we have also have Lamaisah our daughter, my boxing career, [I will] get some good fights in..."

He added: "What went wrong? A lack of communication."

Six months pregnant Makhdoom continued: "It was just a misunderstanding. I was in England (and) he was in Dubai, he thought he was a bit cool in Dubai doing some tweets..."