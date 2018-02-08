Bermuda's decision to become the first nation to legalise and then repeal same-sex marriages has been met with calls to boycott the country.

John Rankin, governor of the socially conservative British island territory, signed the bill which removed the right for gay couples to marry.

Walton Brown, the minister for home affairs, commented that the law would balance opposition to gay marriage while staying in line with European court rulings that protect and recognise same-sex couples on the island, Associated Press reported.

"The act is intended to strike a fair balance between two currently irreconcilable groups in Bermuda, by restating that marriage must be between a male and a female while at the same time recognising and protecting the rights of same-sex couples," Brown said.

Same-sex unions was legalised in May 2017 after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of a couple who sued for marriage rights. The decision to scrap the law came after Bermuda's Senate and House of Assembly passed the bill in December, which followed a referendum where the majority of voters opposed same-sex marriages.

Around half a dozen same-sex marriages that have been officiated since May 2017 will now be recognised as a "domestic partnership". Couples will retain the rights afforded to heterosexual couples, such as making medical decisions on behalf of their partner.

However, the move has been regarded as an unprecedented step back in civil rights in Bermuda.

"Governor Rankin and the Bermuda Parliament have shamefully made Bermuda the first national territory in the world to repeal marriage equality," said Ty Cobb, director of LGBT rights group Human Rights Campaign.

"This decision strips loving same-sex couples of the right to marry and jeopardises Bermuda's international reputation and economy. Despite this deplorable action, the fight for marriage equality in Bermuda will continue until the day when every Bermudian is afforded the right to marry the person they love."

Human rights groups previously urged Rankin and British foreign secretary Boris Johnson to break with convention and intervene to stop the law from being passed in the self-governing territory. Campaigners argued the law contradicts Berumda's constitution which guarantees freedom from discrimination.

The news was met with anger on Twitter, as activists and members of the public called for a boycott of the popular tourist destination.