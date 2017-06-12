Want to meet the US President? Simply have your wedding at one of his properties!

It looks like Donald Trump is making it a habit of crashing the weddings of couples who have their wedding reception at his company's properties. Most recently the president popped in on one such party, at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey to wish the surprised bride and groom.

According to a source who was present at the event, once his Secret Service agents cleared a way through the guests for him, Trump dropped in on Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill to offer the newly-weds his best wishes.

He stopped to say hello at the wedding party ðŸ¥‚ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ A post shared by Madelyn Smith (@madelyns_moving_castle) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Trump crashes wedding at his NJ golf club this weekend. pic.twitter.com/N3Khbpe3Oi — Caitlin Yilek (@hausofcait) June 11, 2017

CNN reported that aside from taking photos with the bride and groom, the Potus also signed some Make America Great Again hats and distributed them among some of the guests.

This is not the first time the president has made a surprise appearance at a wedding. In February, while hosting meetings with Japan's President Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, the 70-year-old dropped in on the reception of Nashville socialite Vanessa Falk and Trump Carl Lindner IV.

Trump had just completed a press conference condemning a missile launch by North Korea when he joined the wedding party and posed for photos. This time around, he knew the couple of the hour and took the mike to say a few words on their big day.

Making weddings great again!! Vanessa & Carl Lindner IV A post shared by John Reed (@johnclayreed) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

"Ladies and gentleman, all I can say is that I know both families very, very well," he said, in a video which was posted on Instagram. "They've been members of this club for a long time. They've paid me a fortune.

"These are two great families. And perhaps, more importantly, this is a really beautiful couple. I wish you love and success and everything that comes with it," he added.

"I saw them out on the lawn today and I said to the Prime Minister of Japan, I said, 'C'mon Shinzo, let's go over and say hello.' So we took some pictures, some really good pictures, of the Prime Minister and the President. It's an honour, an honour to be with you. Now, let's get back to dancing."