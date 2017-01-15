US President-elect Donald Trump has praised the UK's decision to leave the European Union and promised a trade deal between the US and UK "quickly" and "properly" when he comes to office. Trump said that he was set to meet with UK Prime Minister Theresa May "right after I get into the White House".

"Brexit is going to end up being a great thing," Trump said in an interview with former Conservative party leadership candidate Michael Gove for The Times. Trump was critical of the European Union, saying that he thought other countries would follow the UK and soon leave.

"I think it's very tough," he told the paper, "People, countries want their own identity and the UK wanted its own identity." Trump said that he was a "big fan of the UK" and that a new trade deal between the two countries "done quickly and done properly" would be "good for both sides".

On meeting Theresa May, he said that she is "requesting a meeting and we'll have a meeting right after I get into the White House".

His criticism of the EU focused largely on the migrant crisis, which he described as "the final straw that broke the camel's back". "If refugees keep pouring into different parts of Europe ... I think it's gonna be very hard to keep it together, because people are angry about it," he said.