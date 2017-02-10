The US president has signed a series of executive orders aimed at tackling violence in the country.

Donald Trump signed three executive actions, which include the creation of a task force to deal with crime reduction, a commitment to reducing violence and supporting members of law enforcement.

The order read: "Many communities across the Nation are suffering from high rates of violent crime. A focus on law and order and the safety and security of the American people requires a commitment to enforcing the law and developing policies that comprehensively address illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and violent crime.

"The Department of Justice shall take the lead on Federal actions to support law enforcement efforts nationwide and to collaborate with State, tribal, and local jurisdictions to restore public safety to all of our communities."

The president made the orders following the swearing-in of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, referring to him as "a man of integrity, a man of principle and a man of total, utter resolve," CBS News reported.

"He has devoted his life to the cause of justice and believes deeply that all people are equals in the eyes of the law — and very importantly for Jeff and so many of us also in the eyes of God," the president added.

The new attorney general will establish the task force and appoint a chair to run it.

In comments carried by The Washington Post, Sessions said: ''I wish the rise that we are seeing in crime in America today were some sort of aberration or a blip.

''My best judgment, having been involved in criminal law enforcement for many years, is that this is a dangerous, permanent trend that places the health and safety of the American people at risk.

"We will deploy the talents and abilities of the Department of Justice in the most effective way possible to confront this rise in crime and to protect the people of our country.''