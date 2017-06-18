Holly Holm (11-3 record in MMA) returned to winning ways after her third round head kick knockout of Bethe Correia at UFC Singapore on Saturday (17 June).

Bethe Correria kept taunting Holly Holm and Holm put her to SLEEP. Great call by Dan Hardy on the headkick KO. #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/O8apLN6PCR — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) June 17, 2017

The former women's bantamweight champion had been on a three-fight losing run ever since dethroning Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015.

With losses to Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie since, it was imperative that Holm won against fellow bantamweight contender Correia if she wanted to return to the title picture.

And "The Preacher's Daughter" did just that as despite a slow start to the fight with the crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium even booing at one point, Holm knocked out a taunting Correia with a beautiful head kick, reminiscent of her finish over Rousey.

It was Holm's eighth career knockout with her two head kick knockouts being the most in UFC history for female competitors while the 35-year-old is also tied with Rousey for most division knockouts with two.

"The game plan was not to rush anything," Holm said in the post-fight press conference. "We knew the crowd might boo; it's the type of game plan the crowd might boo."

"As soon as I heard it, I just thought, 'You know what, I'm the one in here fighting. I'm going to stick to the game plan, and I'm going to pick the right shot.'"

Holm also spoke about her head kick finish and how Correia's taunting did not affect her as she continued to stick to the game plan.

"If I was training to fight me, I'd be like, 'OK, she has a left kick. Let's watch out for it,'" Holm added. "It's one of those things, just that competitive side of me that thinks, 'You know it's coming, but I still want to hit you with it.'

"The taunting doesn't do anything to me. That's never affected me in any fight I've ever had. My whole plan was to stick to my game plan."