Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the UK's terror threat level has been raised to critical from severe. This means that a terror attack is expected imminently.

The move comes a day after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 57 others at the Manchester Arena on 22 May.

May, who made the announcement after a meeting of Cobra, the government's crisis response committee on Tuesday (23 May) evening, said that members of the armed forces will be deployed across the UK as part of the decision to raise the terror level.

She said armed forces personnel, who will be under the command of the police, will be visible at "big events" such as football matches and concerts.

