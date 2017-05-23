Thousands have gathered at a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, to pay their respects to the victims of the 22 May suicide bombing, which claimed the lives of 22 people, including eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.

Mancunians of every creed and colour swept into the city centre to create a united front against the actions of 22-year-old Salman Abedi, the man Manchester Police say was responsible for the blast.

Lord Mayor of Manchester, Eddy Newman, said: "The people of Manchester will remember the victims forever and we will defy the terrorists by working together to create cohesive, diverse communities that are stronger together. We are the many, they are the few."