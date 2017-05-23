Manchester bombing vigil
People from Manchester Sikh Community carry 'I love MCR' banners as they arrive to attend a vigil in Albert Square in Manchester, in solidarity with those killed and injured in the May 22 terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands have gathered at a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, to pay their respects to the victims of the 22 May suicide bombing, which claimed the lives of 22 people, including eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.

Mancunians of every creed and colour swept into the city centre to create a united front against the actions of 22-year-old Salman Abedi, the man Manchester Police say was responsible for the blast.

Manchester bombing vigil
Members of the public gather to attend a candlelit vigil to honour the victims of Monday evening's terror attackJeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Manchester bombing vigil
Members of the public gather to attend a candlelit vigil to honour the victims of Monday evening's terror attackJeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Lord Mayor of Manchester, Eddy Newman, said: "The people of Manchester will remember the victims forever and we will defy the terrorists by working together to create cohesive, diverse communities that are stronger together. We are the many, they are the few."

Manchester bombing vigil
People hold 'I love MCR' banners as they arrive to attend a vigil in Albert Square in Manchester,BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Manchester bombing vigil George Galloway
George Galloway attends a vigil to honour the victims of Monday evening's terror attack
Manchester bombing vigil
People congregate outside the Town Hall for a vigil in Albert Square in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017, in solidarity with those killed an injured in the May 22 terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester ArenaBEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images