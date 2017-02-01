A man who carried out six bank robberies with a BB gun has been jailed for 15 years.

Matthew T Martin, 32, of Weathersfield in Vermont, carried out the armed robberies over a 12-month spell in 2015. As well as the banks, his targets included a pharmacy and a petrol station.

On each occasion he entered the premises armed with the fake gun, and threatened staff to give him money before making away with thousands of dollars.

He stole over $25,000 (£19,882) in total before US authorities placed him on a "Fugitive of the Week" list, which was circulated in December 2015 and Martin handed himself in.

After pleading guilty to the eight offences, Martin was sentenced to 180 months, to run concurrently, for each crime in Brattleboro District Court on 31 January.

Martin's spate of robberies involved: