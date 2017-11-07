Valencia midfielder Goncalo Guedes has told of his happiness to be linked with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid but insists the "most important thing" for him now is to concentrate on shining for Marcelino's side, who are flying high in La Liga this season.

Guedes joined Valencia from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and has scored three goals and provided five assists already for Los Che Els Taronges, who are currently four points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona and four ahead of Real, who have been struggling in recent weeks.

The Portugal international failed to light the blue touch paper at PSG, who saw fit to farm him out to Valencia just a few months after parting with €28.9m (£25.5m) to sign him from Benfica, and was afforded just 140 minutes of action in Ligue 1 last season.

Guedes, 20, has long been admired by a number of Europe's elite and may have his pick of clubs to choose from in the summer if the Parisians decide to cut all ties with him at the end of the current campaign. PSG's loss could Real's or Atletico's gain, and Guedes seemingly fuelled the flames over a transfer to the Spanish capital when talking about the "importance" of Real's interest.

"I have been asked about interest from Real Madrid and Atletico but I don't know any of that," Guedes told Marca, relayed by Football Espana. "When big clubs are reported to be interest in you and are following you, it is a compliment and I am grateful.

"Real have won two consecutive Champions League titles and Atletico are always alongside elite clubs so to hear this is important for me.

"For me the most important thing at the minute is to play and that is happening at Valencia, it was tough at PSG with so many great players. Right now I am happy here but who knows about the future."

Guedes may have a big decision to make over his future in the summer, but for now his immediate focus rests on Valencia's unlikely title charge, which they will look to continue against Espanyol on 19 November.