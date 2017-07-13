Johanna Konta's hope of becoming the first British female to claim the Wimbledon singles title in 40 years is over after Venus Williams produced a classy display to reach her ninth final at SW19. The American prevailed 6-4 6-2 to storm into the final on Saturday [15 July] where she will face Garbine Murguruza.

Following Andy Murray's exit from the men's draw Sydney-born Konta was the last remaining British hope of individual success, but she was unable to cope with the pressure of the occasion. Five-time champion Williams broke in game 10 of the opening set after saving break points at 4-4 before a second break early in the second confirmed her 87th career win at the All-England Club.

Konta, the number six seed, had the home crowd on her side but on just her second appearance at the semi-final stage of a grand slam looked overwhelmed by the occasion. Williams in stark contrast settled quickly on her 21st outing in the last four of a major and after dismissing an early scare never looked back in pursuit of a berth in the final.

A place in the final comes after a troubling build-up to the tournament for Williams - who at 37 can become the tournament's oldest champion - after she was involved in a traffic accident in which a man was killed. But the evergreen seven-time major winner showed no after-affects from that tragedy by waltzing through with a virtuoso display.

Between Williams and her sixth title in south London is Muguruza after she needed just 65 minutes to see off grand slam semi-final debutant Magdalena Rybarikova. The 2015 runner-up produced another display laden with big-hitting to overwhelm the 22-year-old Russia who was defeated 6-1 6-1 in another one-sided final.

"Rybarikova is a very talented player," said the 2016 French Open champion. "I stepped up on court super confident. I've been in this situation so I know how to handle better. I hope I keep it up for the last match and I hope it goes my way. Being in a Grand Slam final - they are great occasions. I want to win whoever I face."