Bradley Walsh has finally joined Instagram, and while he's been having fun posting selfies to his 196,000 and fast growing following, it's a picture with his handsome lookalike son that is ruffling up a few feathers.

The 57-year-old host of ITV's The Chase hinted that This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby created his new Instagram account at the National Television Awards earlier this week.

He captioned his first snap of himself with: "Oh dear... woke up this morning with a headache and an Instagram account. @hollywilloughby bad girl!!!"

His second picture shows him and his actor son Barney Walsh wearing matching black suits and ties with their hair styled in a similar way and has sent his fans into a spin.

He captioned the post: "Sorry for late post gang (think that's what it's called) but at last I've finally come round... Here's me and @barneycpwalsh last night in the calm before the storm. Oh and by the way if anyone has any tips for me on how to Instagram properly, please feel free cos I ain't got a clue! Also I'm missing a shoe!"

One smitten fan replied: "Very handsome" while another wrote: "Chip off the old block!! Fab pic x."

A third added: "Great photo Such a handsome son you have #prouddad ."

Walsh caused a frenzy at the NTAs on Tuesday night by making his way onto the stage when This Morning won best daytime show award.

Willoughby and Philip Schofield were delivering their acceptance speeches when their thunder was stolen by the fellow ITV entertainer, who crashed the stage after The Chase lost out.

Excited fans took to Twitter to comment on the hilarity, with one person writing: "Bradley Walsh going on stage even though he didn't win the award is the highlight of the #NTAs."

While another said: "Oh god yes this is why Bradley Walsh is brilliant #NTAs."

The blonde presenter was in mid-speech when she dubbed Walsh a "devil," before Schofield joked: "When the hell did you join?"