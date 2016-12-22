Benfica defender Victor Lindelof has edged closer to joining Manchester United after the player's agent confirmed an offer has been submitted for the Sweden international, amid reports a deal has been agreed for him to move to Old Trafford in January. The 22-year-old has been subject of intense speculation regarding his future during the past week and looks destined to move to the Premier League.

The Sun understands that the Portuguese giants and Jose Mourinho's side have agreed a £42m deal – making him the club's most expensive defender eclipsing Rio Ferdinand – with the move going through next month. Lindelof has been a near ever-present for Benfica this season, featuring in 14 of their 15 league matches.

Lindelof's agent has now substantiated the claims by confirming that an offer is on the table for his client, though he has refused to clarify whether United are the interested party. Representative Hasan Cetinkaya has a meeting with Benfica in the coming days to discuss Lindelof's future, which could yet see him remain in Portugal.

"Victor doesn't have a deal with any club. Victor still has a contract with Benfica," he told Aftonbladet. "I can't comment on specific clubs. I can only say that there are offers on Benfica's table, which they can assess. And I will have a meeting with Benfica, too. Victor is young and is already playing for a big club that are fighting for titles and advanced in the Champions League. He has a key role in the club, you have to be careful and think things through. It's about considering what is best for him at the moment."

Benfica boss Rui Vitoria has also waded into the debate regarding Lindelof's future and has indicated he could leave, with the club braced to begin the search for his replacement. Before being identified by United as a potential target, Linfelof has enjoyed a fairytale route into the Benfica first team having progressed through the club's academy and become a staple of the first team inside three years.

"If it happens to a player we will be prepared and we will find solutions," he said, according to Sky Sports. "There is always the prospect of someone leaving and it does not have implications on our work. "It could be anyone. Many of them have a lot of quality and are attractive in the market, especially at their age."

United boss Jose Mourinho has been coy over making new additions in January but could be on the lookout for defensive backup, with Eric Bailly set to play at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast. Bailly, who moved to the Premier League from Villarreal in the summer, could miss up to eight matches if the reigning champions reach the latter stages meaning Mourinho could look to the window to improve his options.