Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof should not be too concerned by his start to life at Old Trafford and is still the "perfect fit" for Jose Mourinho's men, according to Jesper Blomqvist.

Lindelof, 23, joined United from Benfica for a fee of £30.7m early in the summer transfer window but is finding it hard to break into Mourinho's starting line-up. The Sweden international started his new side's Super Cup loss to Real Madrid last month but has not experienced a minute of Premier League action so far.

Blomqvist, who spent three years on Manchester United's books, has expressed sympathy for Lindelof regarding his recent struggles and has urged him to stay relaxed as he adapts to the rigours of English football.

"It is definitely one step up to come to Manchester United for everybody," Blomqvist was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"The competition for places is always going to be tough. I was up against the likes of Ryan Giggs and David Beckham and the guys Victor is competing against are top players. Most of them have been at Old Trafford a long time and have adapted. They are obviously at an advantage.

"Victor needs time. I don't think he should be stressed about it or panicky. I understand there is a lot of pressure but he needs to relax, settle down and not get uptight about it."

Nicknamed 'the Iceman' for his nerveless approach to even the biggest matches, Lindelof arrived at United after building a stellar reputation with Benfica. Blomqvist believes his compatriot has all the attributes necessary to succeed under Mourinho and is confident that he will prove to be a "perfect fit" for United once he becomes to used to his new surroundings.

"I still believe a lot in him," Blomqvist added. "I am sure when he acclimatises at United I am sure he will be okay. I thought he was the perfect fit for United and still do. He is very comfortable with the ball, he has pace. He is a good one against one defender.

"This is just part of his learning process. Everybody takes time. Very few come in and settle down. Eric Bailly was probably an exception.

"When I came over here I found it difficult at first. It doesn't matter what size of club you have been at before, Manchester United is different."