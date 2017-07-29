Here is your round-up of the biggest video gaming news stories from the past seven days, including a debunked rumour that Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development and more details about the Overwatch League.

Activision Blizzard revealed this week that the upcoming competition focused on its hit shooter will play its professional players a minimum salary of $50,000 (£38,000) as part of a 12-month contract with the option to extend.

Also this week, RPG maestros BioWare revealed a giant corn maze it commissioned to advertise brand new IP Anthem. Why? We're not entirely sure.

For further details read below, and click through the headlines to read the full stories.

Speculation that Rockstar Games is currently working on Grand Theft Auto 6 gripped the gaming industry yesterday (27 July) after an actor's apparent CV noted work on the unannounced game, as well as upcoming western Red Dead Redemption 2.

PCGamesN has discovered however that the CV is an elaborate fake that actor Tim Neff has no knowledge. Regardless, a follow-up to 2013's immensely successful GTA 5 is inevitable, with Rockstar likely working on it in some capacity.

Activision Blizzard's Overwatch League is hoping to lend the world of professional competitive gaming stability through the establishment of city-based franchises and player contracts that will turn esports into a steadier career for the very best.

Earlier in July, the first seven teams were announced, which will be formed by the best players of Blizzard's hit hero shooter, based in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Miami/Orlando, Shanghai and Seoul.

Now a little more has been revealed about exactly how the league will work, and how much its players will be paid.

Huge blockbuster games are usually marketed at lavish media events with expensive trailers set to licensed pop songs, or crappy covers of them. For its upcoming sci-fi epic Anthem however, Bioware has elected a somewhat cornier strategy.

In their infinite wisdom, BioWare has decided they should advertise Anthem with a corn maze, creating one depicting the studio's logo and a 50-foot exo suit from the game (though it's a little tough to figure out that's what it is).

The studio, based in Edmonton, Canada, revealed the maze with the goofy tongue-in-cheek video below, which features the man responsible for planting the corn and mowing the maze's path.