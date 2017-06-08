CCTV footage has emerged of the moment police shot dead the three terrorists who killed nine and injured 48 when they ploughed their van into pedestrians on London Bridge before going on a stabbing rampage around Borough Market on Saturday night (3 June).

In the video, police are seen jumping out of their cars and firing shots at Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba, who are stabbing a man in Stoney Street. Eight officers fired 46 shots to neutralise the attackers.

One officer appears to fall over an attacker as he confronts him. He is seen getting back up as a second team of officers arrives at the scene. Another attacker rushes at a police officer with a knife and almost knocks him over as he fires at him.

No more than 20 seconds pass from the moment the officers jump out of their armed response vehicle (ARV) to the attackers lying still on the pavement.

Police arrested 17 people in connection with the attack. Five remain in custody. Two men were arrested on Thursday (8 June) on terrorism offences. A third man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Footage published by The Times showed the three attackers meeting outside the Ummah Fitness Centre in Barking five days before the attack, around midnight on 29 May. The images show the men laughing and embracing each other as they plot their attack. Staff at the gym, which has a gender-segregated timetable and stays open until 3am during Ramadan, said they were "shocked and saddened" by the horrific incident around London Bridge.