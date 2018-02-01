A man found guilty of a gruesome home invasion murder has been sentenced to serve a minimum of 36 years in prison at Manchester Crown Court.

Michael Pickering, 31, of Oldham repeatedly stabbed Jonathan Herd to death after breaking into his flat in on 30 July 2017.

Pickering armed himself with a knife as he entered Herd's flat, demanding that the victim handed over his personal property, a court heard.

After stabbing and beating Herd, Pickering stole several items including an Xbox, police said. He then fled, leaving Herd's body for the family to later discover.

Greater Manchester Police said that Pickering then used Herd's mobile phone on 31 July, the next day, to order a taxi which took him to a pawnbrokers where he tried to sell the stolen items. The shop refused to take them and he was arrested that day.

"This was a horrific attack on an innocent man whose life was taken away from him for the sake of an X-Box and a few DVDs," Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team said.

"Jonathan's family came to visit him the following day and walked in to find their loved one lay dead on the floor after being brutally murdered. No one should ever have to see that.

"Sadly there is nothing we can do to bring Jonathan back, but I hope today's result goes some way to helping his loved ones grieve and come to terms with their loss.

"Justice has been served today and Pickering is exactly where he deserves to be – behind bars where he will have plenty of time to think about what he did."

Pickering was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday 1 February for the murder and will serve a minimum of 36 years.