Wales manager Chris Coleman said he was "not thinking about the future" after his side failed to qualify for the World Cup, but did not rule out the possibility of leaving his post after six years.

Wales lost 1-0 at home against the Republic of Ireland on Monday (9 October), falling short of reaching a play-off spot as hopes of reaching a first World Cup since 1958 were crushed by a James McLean's goal in the second half.

The former Fulham manager, who took the job in 2012, is out of contract this summer and had previously indicated this would be his last qualifying programme.

"If you ask any manager after a defeat, you want to be as far away from it as you can," Coleman told reporters after the game.

"It's six years I've been in charge, or coming up to it at Christmas, and I can't say right now about my future because I'm not thinking about it. I'm thinking about the fact there's a dressing room full of devastated players and staff."

The loss against Ireland was particularly hard to take for Coleman, as it marked the first defeat Wales have suffered in a competitive fixture since they lost 3-0 to Serbia in September 2013 in the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup.

Furthemore, Wales arrived into Monday's clash on the back of three consecutive wins and having conceded just once in the last five games. Ireland, however, became the first team to beat the Dragons since Portugal knocked them out in the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

"The whole nation will be mourning and disappointed because, again, that elusive World Cup has passed us by," Coleman added.

"There's a chance I can [stay] and a chance I won't. I can't give an answer right now. There will be a conversation in due course and there's a friendly next month.

"My contract is until the summer but right now I'm thinking about the experience, I'll go back to my family and take a bit of time. When the dust settles we'll see where we go."

Meanwhile, former Wales international John Hartson believes Coleman will walk away from his role, suggesting a number of clubs will be interested in securing the 47-year-old's services.

"Personally, I think he will walk away now," the former Celtic striker said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"I do not think he will be short of offers. I think he will be lined up for a big job, if that is what he wants.