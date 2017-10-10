Tottenham Hotspur are ready to hand Harry Winks his third new contract in little over a year, doubling his wages to £40,000-a-week as a reward for his recent progress. The 21-year-old has played eight times already this season and despite only signing a five-year deal in February will be given improved terms after a fine start to the campaign.

Winks followed up his encouraging club form by making his England debut in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Lithuania, and according to The Times the performance also impressed his club enough to convince them he is worthy of another new deal. The academy product will be offered fresh terms at some stage this season, before defender Toby Alderweireld and midfielder Dele Alli are handed pay increases.

Mauricio Pochettino's faith in Winks has been reinforced by reports the club turned down a loan offer from Ligue 1 side Nice during last season, while the midfielder was enjoying his breakthrough campaign in north London. The Daily Mail understand Winks was offered the opportunity to extend his football education abroad but rebuffed the offer. He went on to make 33 appearances in all competitions.

In an otherwise dreary climax to England's World Cup qualifying campaign, Winks was one of the stand-out performers in Vilnius, playing in advanced midfield role. Gareth Southgate is not blessed with a deluge of options in the position, with Jordan Henderson the only guaranteed starter in the role.

But despite being a late call-up to the squad after injury to Fabian Delph, the Tottenham youngster feels at home at senior international status. "I trust my ability and believe I am good enough to play at this level," Winks said, according to The Guardian.

"All I can do is keep performing for Tottenham and then for England if I get the opportunity... It is a long way away and all I can do is work hard, stay level-headed and keep trying to improve and do everything I possibly can. Of course it is something I've dreamed of, to be able to say I've been to the World Cup."