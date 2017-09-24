Wales manager Chris Coleman believes Chelsea prodigy Ethan Ampadu is cut from the same cloth as David Luiz and believes the young defensive midfielder has all the makings to eventually succeed at the top level.

Ampadu recently signed his first professional contract at Stamford Bridge and managed to make his first appearance for the Blues' first-team in their 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (20 September).

Coleman, who may have one eye on Ampadu for the Wales first-team in the not too distant future, is more than aware of the young Welshman's talents and believe he shares many footballing qualities with his senior cohort at Chelsea Luiz, not just his hairstyle.

"He's very similar to Luiz," Coleman told Wales Online. "If you look at his style of play, he's a stylish centre-back or holding midfielder.

"He's very good on the ball, excellent in possession but he's a good defender as well. It's the same.

"For someone so young he reads the game really well and that's what is really attractive for a club like Chelsea."

"Ethan was always going to end up at one of the big clubs. It'll be up to him whether he is going to come through at Chelsea. Looking at him now, he's showing all the signs of being a top level defender."

Ampadu was not involved in the Chelsea squad that earned a rip-roaring victory away at Stoke City on Saturday and has a rather tough task of establishing himself as part of Antonio Conte's squad this season.

The young starlet has the likes of N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater ahead of him at Chelsea and will most likely have to bide his time in the youth set-up for a little while longer as Conte's side gun for Premier League and Champions League glory.

Chelsea are only three points behind pacesetters Manchester City and United in the Premier League table, but their focus is not on domestic rivals at the moment - a tough Champions League away game at Atletico Madrid awaits them on Wednesday, when they may be reunited with Diego Costa, who joined his old club earlier this week.