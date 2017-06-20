A golden retriever has been rescued after falling down a 15ft cliff. Three-year-old Morley had a narrow escape after he slipped and fell down the cliff face at Red Rock in Sutton on 20 June.

A team from the Irish Coast Guard from Howth station responded, along with the fire brigade, to the call from Morley's owner after the dog became trapped in a narrow opening in the cliff.

After arriving at the scene one of the team abseiled down the cliff face to where Morley had become stuck, and after giving him some water, he secured the dog and lowered him to the beach below where he was reunited with his relieved owner.

But that wasn't the only dog related incident the team had that day. Earlier in the morning another distressed owner had called the Coast Guard when their dog swam out to sea from the Bull Wall on Dollymount, and wasn't able to get back.

The Irish Coast Guard from Howth responded and along with a Dublin Port boat recovered the dog safely back to shore.