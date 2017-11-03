Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has finally released footage allegedly showing him knocking out UFC 217 opponent and former teammate TJ Dillashaw in a sparring session.

The duo, who will finally lock horns in a title fight on Saturday (4 November) at New York City's Madison Square Garden, used to be teammates at Urijah Faber's Team Alpha Male in Sacramento.

However, Dillashaw split the camp in October 2015 to follow his favoured head coach Duane Ludwig to Elevation Fight Team in Denver, igniting bad blood between the two camps ever since.

Originally set to face each other at UFC 213 in July, one of the major themes of the rivalry was "No Love" claiming to have footage of himself knocking Dillashaw out during one of their old sparring sessions.

Dillashaw though, claims he was never knocked out, having previously touched upon the existence of Garbrandt's supposed footage.

"He [Garbrandt] keeps talking, he has footage on it," the former champion said. "I think that's hilarious because he's digging himself a hole."

"If you've got footage on it, put it out. It has not happened. If he does, put it out there, because it didn't happen."

However, after the final UFC 217 pre-fight press conference where Dillashaw called Team Alpha Male liars, Garbrandt took to Instagram to finally release the footage.

While it is hard to make out if it really is Dillashaw and Garbrandt in there, the former does appear to be knocked down but questions remain if he was actually knocked out.