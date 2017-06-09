Wayne Rooney is seriously considering staying for one more season at Manchester United amid a dwindling list of potential suitors who can afford to sign the England striker this summer.

Rooney, 31, has one year left on a contract worth £250,000 ($320,000) per week, with United having the option to extend it by an additional 12 months.

The Daily Mail says the prospect of the England international sealing a return to boyhood club Everton this summer are slim, with the Toffees unwilling to match his wage demands.

Rooney has also been linked with a big-money move to China, with his agent Paul Stretford flying to the country to hold talks with Chinese Super League clubs in February.

However, United's all-time record goalscorer is reportedly not keen on playing in the Far East, with his family also reluctant to make the move.

The chances of a move to another Premier League club appear minimal, with Rooney having made it clear that United and Everton are the only clubs he would play for in England.

Speaking after United's Europa League final victory over Ajax in Stockholm on 24 May, Rooney said he had "more or less" made a decision on his future and added that he had a number of offers from England and abroad.

"I've got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, and then I'll decide. I think I just have to make a decision in terms of a football decision, and that's what I'll do," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I'll do that the next few weeks with my family while I'm away and, honestly, as soon as I know what's going on then, I'm sure you [will know]."

United boss Jose Mourinho has described Rooney as a "very important player" and said he would be happy for the striker to stay at Old Trafford next season.