Hector Bellerin has hinted that his future remains at Arsenal after dismissing reports which suggested that he is ready to leave the north London club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for their former player this summer and in a recent interview the Gunners right-back admitted that he was flattered with the interest shown by the Catalan giants. Ernesto Valverde was announced as their new manager following Luis Enrique's departure and the new manager is said to have made Bellerin his top target during the transfer window.

"I was lucky enough to take a chance on Arsenal [when I was 16-year-old]. Things have gone well and now hearing this type of news about Barca is something which makes me happy, but it doesn't depend on me," Bellerin told Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

"It's nice to know of interest from a club like Barca, the club where I grew up from a young age. For the moment I don't know anything, I'm an Arsenal player and we will see what happens," he added.

The 22-year-old right-back signed a six-year deal with Arsenal last year and is contracted until the summer of 2023. Moreover, Arsene Wenger has made it clear that the north Londoners have no intention of allowing key players to leave the club this summer.

Despite the Frenchman's statements reports suggested that Barcelona are close to agreeing a move for the Spain international, while also linking Bellerin with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City. Pep Guardiola is looking to sign a right-back having released Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna, and has identified the Arsenal star as a potential candidate.

Don't believe everything you read... — HÃ©ctor BellerÃ­n (@HectorBellerin) June 8, 2017

Bellerin, who is currently with the Spain Under-21 side preparing for the European Championships, has dismissed reports with a message via his official Twitter account: "Don't believe everything you read..." the Spaniard wrote.