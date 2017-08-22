Everton defender Michael Keane believes Wayne Rooney's form since returning to his former club should be rewarded with a recall to the England squad.

Rooney has hit the ground running since moving back to Goodison Park in the summer after 13 years at Manchester United, scoring twice in the Toffees' first two Premier League games of the season.

The 31-year-old become only the second player after Alan Shearer to score 200 Premier League goals after netting against Manchester City on Monday night (21 August), as Everton held Pep Guardiola's men to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a particular sweet moment for Rooney, who became the leading goalscorer in the history of the Manchester derby during his spell at Old Trafford, scoring 11 times in all-Mancunian affairs.

Rooney, England's all-time leading goalscorer, was dropped last season by Gareth Southgate after failing to establish himself as a regular in United's starting XI. However, Keane believes his teammate has done enough to force himself back into the frame when Southgate announces his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia this Thursday (24 August).

"Personally I think he deserves it the way he has been playing but that is up to the manager," said the 24-year-old.

"There are a lot of good strikers who have been scoring goals so it is his decision."

Keane, himself a former United player, has been really impressed by his teammate's form and focus so far this season, adding Rooney looks determined to help Everton win a first trophy since 1995.

"You see it more so than ever," the defender, who joined Everton from Burnley earlier this summer, said.

"He wants to do really well for this club. He wants to help us win something. Until that happens he won't be resting."

Rooney struggled to find the net consistently in his last season at Old Trafford, scoring just eight goals in 39 appearances in all competitions, but his return to Merseyside appears to have given him a new lease of life.

"He has been fantastic since day one," Keane added.

"He is a leader in the dressing room he has worked really hard on his fitness and it is showing in the games.

"Obviously (it's) two goals in two games now and hopefully it will be a lot more. He has shown his quality as well as his leadership skills."