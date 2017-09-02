The woman that was with Wayne Rooney when he was arrested for drink-driving after a wild night in Cheshire has broken her silence to reveal that the pair kissed and cuddled after the football ace admired her body.

Lettings office manager Laura Simpson says she met the Everton striker at Bubble Room cocktail bar in upmarket Alderley Edge, where he was already downing prosecco and vodka with pals, and joined in the festivities.

"He kept admiring my clingy top and asking what size they were, saying 'Are they real?'" she told the MailOnline. "We had a kiss, a hug and some banter, harmless fun."

She says the pair left the celebrity haunt together after a ten-hour bender and got a taxi to her Volkswagen Beetle. He then offered to drive the 29-year-old brunette home.

"I felt safe with Wayne, his driving was OK. We were on the road for 10-15 minutes and then we thought we saw flashing police lights so Wayne slowed down, he wasn't speeding, and stopped at the side of the road."

The 31-year-old former England captain Rooney, 31, was taken into police custody and charged with drink driving after failing a breathalyzer test but has since been released on bail. He is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on 19 Septemeber.

Despite admitting that it was a 'whirlwind night', single mother Simpson insists that she isn't "a marriage wrecker." She told the Sun: "I didn't know what to make of it, it all happened so fast. It was a whirlwind. I don't know if it's because I was that drunk but he didn't seem that drunk to me."

Rooney's wife Coleen, who is currently four months pregnant with the couple's fourth child and was enjoying a sunshine break to Mallorca, is said to be "livid and embarrassed" about his antics. "Coleen has previously put him on a final warning to shape up and this has emphasised the need for real change," a source told The Sun.

In 2010, he made headlines after it emerged that he enjoyed as a threesome with former prostitute Helen Wood and friend Jenny Thompson.