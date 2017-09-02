Kate Hudson sure knows how to make a swimsuit sexy! The 38-year-old actress posed braless in a colourful-striped swimsuit for the October issue of Cosmopolitan magazine and shared her sensuous photos on her official Instagram page.

Showing off her cleavage, the Almost Famous actress left her blonde locks open and struck a sexy pose flaunting her toned body. "Cosmo October issue ! First time working with @maxabadian and I just loooove you What a blast!", she captioned the image.

"Thank you @cosmopolitan @michprom (Hair @davidbabaii MakeUp @debraferullomakeup Nails @ashlie_johnson Stylist @ayakanai )," she concluded. Fans of Hudson are going gaga over her seductive avatar in the cover-shoot, with one user calling her "Sexy and fierce mama".

A fan of the Hollywood star commented, "You are the best and my role model!!!!!!!" while another said, "#Goals! You look amazing and work hard for your beautiful body! I love how real and funny you are! So beautiful."

"Beautiful, sexy and I love the body suit. I have never commented before just follow but this cover deserves a conversation. Can't wait to pick up my copy," read a comment on her Instagram post.

Most users think the 38-year-old star looks "smoking hot", with some calling her a "rainbow beauty". Some followers thought she looked like her superstar mum, Goldie Hawn.

"Gorgeous!! Just like your mother," wrote a social media user, while another said, "You look just like your momma @officialgoldiehawn so stunning."

Hudson also opened up about her health and happiness in an interview with Cosmopolitan. When asked what being healthy meant to her, Hudson told the magazine, "Staying connected! Tuning in and listening to what your body needs. Exercise, meditation, sleep, etc."

Her happiest moment this year was working with Sia, according to the Bride Wars actress. "Working with Sia on our special project and knowing that no matter what, I will always have a lifelong friend in her. What a beautiful person," she was quoted as saying.