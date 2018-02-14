Joseph Parker is preparing to introduce some new tricks to his repertoire next month as he plots how to employ smarter tactics to defeat rival Anthony Joshua in Cardiff.

The New Zealander and his fellow undefeated champion are due to trade blows at a sold-out Principality Stadium on 31 March in an eagerly-anticipated unification contest that will see the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles all on the line.

The winner of that clash would subsequently look to add Deontay Wilder's WBC belt - set to be defended next against Luis Ortiz in Brooklyn on 3 March - to their collection to claim total dominance over boxing's historically most glamourous division.

Parker gives up around two inches in height to the heavier Joshua, who will boast an obvious reach advantage.

However, the 26-year-old, who claimed the vacant WBO strap against Andy Ruiz on home soil in 2016 and has since retained it in bouts against Razvan Cojanu and Hughie Fury, is clearly working on implementing some fresh ideas to counteract his perceived weaknesses.

"With this fight we're doing a lot of different training, we're also introducing new things," he told Sky Sports. "Not complicated things, but things that will make us stand out on the night.

"We're going to do a lot of tricks as well in front of all those people. We're excited about it because we have something to show."

Parker has been preparing for the biggest fight of his career with trainer Kevin Barry in Las Vegas, his base since turning professional. However, despite the considerable effort exerted both in the gym and on the road, he is adamant that success will come down to whoever possesses the more intelligent game plan on the night.

"No matter how hard we train, it's the person that's the smartest on the day. It's probably the person who feels best on the day. Some days you feel good and some days you feel bad, but I think the person with the better plan will get the victory."

He added: "I think I'll ask questions of him, he'll ask questions of myself and that's why it's so great. He's a champion and I'm a champion, we want to unify the division."

Barry recently predicted that it would be an "easy night" for Joshua, whose stamina and resilience has been called into question by his opponent's camp, if Parker spent the whole fight going backwards and stressed the need for his fighter to demonstrate his attacking instincts and hand and foot speed.

"We are going to do a few things in this fight that we haven't seen from Joseph Parker's last few fights," he said.

However, changes in preparation will not include any sparring sessions with "great friend" Tyson Fury, who recently saw his offer to help Parker get ready for Joshua politely rebuffed.