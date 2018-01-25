Donald Trump has attempted to play down reports of tensions in the relationship between himself and Theresa May.

After holding bilateral talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump and May spoke about their "special relationship".

"We love your country," said the president.

"We're on the same wavelength in every respect. The prime minister and myself have had a really great relationship, although some people don't necessarily believe that, but I can tell you, I have a tremendous respect for the prime minister and the job she's doing.

"I think the feeling is mutual from the standpoint of liking each other a lot. There was a little false rumour out there. I wanted to correct it," he added.

The president said that they were working on trade deals which is a priority for May as the Brexit process continues.

He also said that "we are very much joined at the hip when it comes to the military" adding that the US was ready "to fight for you" [the UK].

Asked by reporters in Switzerland about the ongoing dispute of a possible state visit, Trump and May said "we'll talk about that."

The president had been billed to open the new US embassy in London in February but cancelled the trip citing his displeasure at its "off location" in south London.

The old embassy in Grosvenor Square was deemed a major security headache that could not be fixed, which meant a new building had to be put up somewhere else in London. It was eventually decided to relocate it to a more secure location, just a few miles away in the Vauxhall area.

Trump has stoked anger in the UK ever since he came to power nearly a year ago.

He attacked the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in the wake of terror attacks in London, prompting the mayor to call for any visit by Trump to the UK to be called off.

Public disdain for Trump escalated further when he turned his anger on May.

She condemned him as "wrong" to retweet posts by members of the far-right group Britain First.

Trump tweeted back: "Theresa May, don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!"