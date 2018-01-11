US talk show host Wendy Williams has weighed in on Kylie Jenner's rumoured split with rapper Travis Scott, as well as the appearance of their unborn child.

The 53-year-old launched an acerbic attack on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on Wednesday (10 January), claiming she had been accidentally impregnated and dumped by Scott, 25.

Returning to her show after a three-week Christmas hiatus, Williams couldn't wait to catch up on the Kardashian drama she had missed.

Commenting on why Jenner, 20, has remained silent about her pregnancy and has not confirmed it like her older half-sister Khloe, she said: 'Well, why do you think? I guessed right away: because she's not with Travis Scott anymore."

She added: "Please, that was a split and run, in my mind. Like, the condom split, she took the test and was probably like: 'Oh my god, what do I do now? Travis!'

"He's like: 'No, I'm a rock star. You got plenty of money on your own, figure it out... I'll pay child support from afar.'"

Williams even questioned whether the cosmetics mogul was even pregnant, suggesting fans might have been "bamboozled".

She continued: "She's only 20, you know what I mean. Remember when you were 20, you didn't want anything to do with a baby." Williams then added that Kylie is more "like 35".

"But 20, with a baby. And then we're going to be judging her parenting skills. Is she out with the baby? Does she have a whole bunch of help? Is Travis part of the baby's life?" she continued.

Scott was spotted performing at Avenue Los Angeles on Tuesday night with Quavo of Migos, but Jenner was nowhere to be seen.

Williams also threw shade at Jenner's cosmetically enhanced looks, stating that her baby is going to look like the "old" her.

She jibed: "Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself, but the baby is still going to look like the old you... just saying."