While Khloe Kardashian is proudly flaunting her baby bump in public after confirming her pregnancy, her younger sister Kylie Jenner continues to stay out of public eye months after rumours of her being pregnant emerged.

None of her family members, including her famous mother Kris Jenner, are ready to confirm or deny the rumours. Meanwhile, a new report suggests that the cosmetic entrepreneur wants to take a sabbatical from her public life as she wishes to focus on being a mom to her future baby.

"She wants to be out of the spotlight right now, and she just wants to focus on getting ready for the baby. She has even talked about wanting to be out of the public eye permanently, and focusing fully on being a mom and businesswoman," a source told Hollywood Life.

The family continues to protect the 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star from the media. She was even kept her out of their highly publicised Christmas card this year as Kris reportedly wants to give ample amount of time to her youngest daughter before she delivers the baby that she reportedly shares with Travis Scott.

"Everyone is taking that with a pinch of salt. Kris thinks there's no way Kylie is ready for a peaceful, quiet, regular life just yet, and that once she's had the baby she will want to be back out there," the source added.

Another report claims that the Kylie is "living in a self-imposed jail because she's terrified of getting fat-shamed as she reportedly has gained weight like elder sister Kim Kardashian".

"Kylie was a teenager then and it made a huge impact on her. She's got major anxiety about it and it's not a case of her not loving being pregnant. It's more of a phobia. She knows how harsh people are and she just feels too fragile right now to deal with any sort of body shaming that she's sure will happen. She saw it happen to her sister so it's not like this is coming out of nowhere," another source tells the website while explaining Jenner's alleged body insecurities.