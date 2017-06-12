England international Joe Hart believes he can leave Manchester City in the summer on amicable terms.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Serie A club Torino, making 36 league appearances as he lost his starting spot to City's summer acquisition Claudio Bravo.

With his future under manager Pep Guardiola looking bleak, it seems likely that Hart will leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, especially after City confirmed the high-profile signing of another goalkeeper in Ederson Moraes last week.

Linked with the likes of Liverpool, West Ham and Chelsea throughout the past season, Hart remains confident that City will help facilitate his move to another Premier League club by not pricing him out.

"I certainly don't think they are going to try and price me out of a move," Hart said, as quoted on Reuters. "I think there's enough respect between the player and club."

"We're going to work together, there's no point in working against each other. There is no animosity between the two. They are going in their direction and I need to go in mine."

Despite having one foot out of the door, Hart is unsure where he will be next season as he is yet to receive a concrete offer.

"I need an offer first and then I need to work out my options if I have choices," he added. "I'm not a kid any more, I can't just pack my stuff like a 19, 17-year-old and go on loan. I am a 30-year-old man with stuff I need to organise. I like stability."

Hart is currently on England duty and is expected to start in Tuesday's (13 June) friendly fixture against France.