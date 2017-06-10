Real Betis have confirmed Roberto Gonzalez Bayonz has committed his future by signing a new deal on 8 June (Thursday).

The player, who was born in 2001, made a switch to Betis from Merida CF in 2013. He has been one of the star players at the Spanish club's academy, scoring 36 goals for Betis Under-16 side. Gonzalez's form has seen him being rewarded with a new contract that will allow him to continue with the club.

A statement on Betis' official website read, "Real Betis Balompié and player Roberto González Bayón have extended the contract existing between them. The player, born in Merida in 2001, has been capped with Spain U16."

Gonzalez's form for Betis' youth team has not gone unnoticed. He has already attracted interest from Manchester United and their local rivals Manchester City, according to the Spanish publication AS.

The managers of both the Manchester clubs, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola were looking at the option of securing the services of the teenager. The former Real Madrid and the ex-Barcelona manager were keen on landing Gonzalez, who is comfortable playing anywhere in the attacking position.

He has featured as an attacking midfielder, winger and striker for Betis' youth team last season, which saw him score 36 goals for his side. The attacker's father decided it was best for Gonzalez to continue his development with his current employers, instead of making a switch to Manchester.

Gonzalez's new deal will come as a blow for United and City, who were interested in landing the goal-scoring teenager in the summer. The versatile player has expressed his delight after signing a new deal with Betis.

"It's a honour for me to belong to this club and to continue at Betis. It has been a very good year. The board, the president, the vice president and everyone in the Club have helped me a lot. Their confidence has helped me in signing a new contract," Gonzalez told Betis' official website.